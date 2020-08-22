My fears for Edo governorship election — Onolememen

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks INEC on free, fair and credible polls

…Says Edo election litmus test for 2023

…Why Federal Might may not be an issue

By Chris Ochayi

Former Minister of State for Defence and immediate past Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen is a technocrat, politician and businessman. In this interview with Vanguard, Onolememen bares his mind on the state of the nation, especially the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State among other issues.

On outside government office

I have always known that there’s life after office. It is only those who are out of reality that will think that once in public office, it will continue forever. There is time for everything.

And I had no problem with settling down to normal life after holding public office. Before I became Minister of State for Defence (2007) and later, Minister of Works (2011), I was a practicing Architect/Consultant. Therefore, I had no difficulty settling down to private life. It wasn’t a problem at all and I enjoy what I do.

How has it been being in opposition in Edo State all these years?

Being in opposition in my state, Edo State, had not been a palatable one, considering the circumstances.If you go down memory lane, you will find that in 1999 at the advent of the Fourth Republic, Edo State was overwhelmingly PDP. Our party was the dominant party, when Chief Lucky Igbinedion won the gubernatorial election in 1999 and in 2003, when he won the re-election. And it was the PDP that had an overwhelming majority in the House of Assembly. Like they say, the thief came in the night and stole the governorship, and since then, we have been in limbo.

At every election since 2007, we tried to get the governorship back to to our party. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, electioneering has acquired a notorious dimension to the extent that sanctity of votes is not guaranteed. No thanks to unnecessary acts of litigation. This has been the bane of Edo State politics.

How would you score the years of APC governance in Edo State?

It has been a mixed grill; we have seen low moments as well as high moments, both covering 12 years.

Everyone knows that we ran an unusual government in Edo State, especially in the first eight years of the 12 years of APC administration. Simply put, it was largely a government of deceit, full of noise and lacking in substance.

Governance and activism are two different things. The philosophy behind activism is so different from the philosophy behind governance. Governance is a serious business with the people that elected it in the first place. It is not a Simple Agenda, as some think. In governance, whatever you do, it must be in the common interest of everyone in the State or entity. Unfortunately, we had an APC government that came in since 2007 up to 2015 that believed that they could do whatever they wanted; including attempts to deny certain tribes and local governments needed amenities as well as remove them from the mainstream in Edo State. Those eight years were years of the locusts in Edo State.

Good enough, since 2016 till this point, we have had an APC government that understands the concept of governance for the common good of citizens and has been able to do a number of people-oriented projects across the state without discrimination, and by so doing, was able to give every tribe in the state a sense of belonging. And that is why I will not categorically say the APC failed for 12 years.

You are talking about giving everyone a sense of belonging, Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to inaugurate 14 members of House of Assembly, leading to crisis in the House…

I don’t think it is the Governor’s responsibility to swear-in members of the House of Assembly. I’m aware that the House of Assembly was inaugurated, and members of the House who were present were sworn-in.

I am aware that there are other elected legislators who were voted in, but decided to take instructions from their godfather on how to operate without thinking about the interest of their constituents, who voted them into legislative office. I don’t know how they accepted to be herded into some places they should rather not be.

They should be in the House of Assembly, and not in some conclave. And that crisis has been on and it is a pity that quite a number of the constituencies have not been properly represented in the House of Assembly. But it is the handiwork of those who want to play God; and to be seen as the ultimate godfather when in fact they allegedly fought against godfatherism in Edo State. It is a pity; a true leader should at all times, walk his talk. So you cannot on one hand fight godfatherism and on the other hand, want to emerge as the ultimate godfather.

On rising tension in Edo ahead of the governorship poll

Edo State politics has never known this kind of gangsterism that is showing itself these days. It has never been like that in Edo State.

From the time of the Second Republic, when Alhaji Shehu Shagari was President of Nigeria and Bendel State was controlled by Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, Professor Ambrose Alli of blessed memory was the Governor of the state.

There was peace and progress; and above all, there was development in the state. Professor Ambrose Alli only spent four years in office and in terms of achievements in office, till today, he has dwarfed every other governor that has come to Edo State whether it is PDP or APC, particularly those of them that have completed two terms of eight years.

Ambrose Ali only spent four years, and he established many secondary schools, he gave bursary to all tertiary students of Edo State extraction, he built general hospitals in the local government areas, school of nursing, lots of industries, and provided gainful employment for Edo people. And the kind of resources that were available to him at the time were limited compared to what the present day governors receive. So you begin to ask yourself, what has gone wrong?.

Why have people who were voted to look after the interest of the people of the state departed from that responsibility?

During Professor Ambrose Alli’s regime, I remember very well that the hospital management board was very effective and working. The general hospitals in most of the local government aeas were well funded and catered for. The school of nursing was training nurses and placing them in hospitals. But in the past 12 years, that has not been the case, particularly the eight years following the Court of Appeal’s removal of Professor Osunbor from Office. In essence, Edo State citizens have been short-changed.

It was only about four years ago we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel when Governor Obaseki was voted into office in 2016. Obaseki focused on governance, and today wherever you go in Edo State, you see evidence of good governance with projects dotting the various parts of the state.

Beyond that, you will also see that the government is paying attention to human development in such areas as education, health care, welfare of citizens, be it in form of training, and provision of extension services in agriculture.

And you see a governor who has taken upon himself to ensure that citizens of the state particularly the youths are equipped with different skills. And he has started reconstructing, rebuilding the moribund Technical colleges across the state. That is something to be proud of. You needed to come to Edo State eight or five years ago and see how dilapidated what used to be the state secretariat and other governance infrastructure looked like. These governance infrastructure today, are wearing a new look. Edo State now boasts of one of the best State government’s secretariats in the country.

And that is the handiwork of Godwin Obaseki. Twelve years ago, no urban projects were embarked upon by the then APC government. Even when I was Minister of Works, apart from Federal road projects including urban alignment of federal roads in Benin area, you hardly see road infrastructure the state government did.

Rather, what you see is antagonism to the Federal Government. Different levels of government should collaborate together in the interest of the citizens. that is the only way citizens can enjoy dividends of democracy under democratic governance.

Thank goodness, today the narrative is different, urban infrastructures are being developed across the Edo by Godwiin Obaseki

The success recorded by Governor Obaseki in his first term is what gave our party members the courage to vote him as our party’s candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Party members in Edo State are happy to campaign for Obaseki/Shuaibu’s ticket on the strength of their achievements in their first term.

I am certain that PDP will win the governorship election decisively.

How would you describe the recent violent clash between the PDP and APC supporters at the Palace of Oba of Benin?

The incident that happened at the Palace of the Oba of Benin was very unfortunate. And I think first and foremost, it was very shameful, and disrespectful to the Crown of the Benin Kingdom. And I just hope that at some point the security agencies will get to the root of the matter and fish out all those that were responsible for it and mete out appropriate punishments to the culprits.

The PDP is now contesting the governorship election against APC, which formed government at the centre, what do you think about fears by some political observers on the use of Federal Might?

When I hear things like that, I feel very sad. The President of Nigeria is president of all Nigerians irrespective of your political persuasion. So that shouldn’t come into consideration at all because we don’t have a Federal election.

All we have is a state election. So, to that extent, it is a local election. So, the Federal Government truly, apart from guaranteeing the safety of lives of citizens who will be voting and protecting the properties of citizens, they have no role to play in the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is the statutory body charged with the responsibility of conducting this election.

And all we expect of INEC is to conduct a good election that will ensure that the votes of the electorate will count because as a country we should have no excuse. We have become a laughing stock in the comity of countries in Africa and the world today due to our inability to do things right. We used to be an example in Africa. But in the past few years we have not been able to deliver credible election.

I’m using this opportunity to urge INEC to conduct a free and fair election, and make Nigeria proud. And I want to advise that it is in the interest of posterity for them to get Edo right because Edo election is going to be a litmus test for the 2023 elections. It is important that the citizens of this country begin to believe in the electoral umpire again after the sorry past where polling booths during elections were turned into shooting grounds.

I believe that INEC has a responsibility to conduct a free and fair election; if they do that and the citizens begin to see that INEC is now able to conduct a free and fair election, more citizens will be interested in participating in the political process and our country will be better for it. The more participation in the democratic process, the better for the system because that is likely to throw up politicians who know their onions and who are ready to truly serve the people.

The forthcoming coming Edo State governorship election, is a stand alone election, policemen, soldiers, NSCDC personnel and other paramilitary agencies would be deployed in numbers, could free and fair election be guaranteed under such a situation?

It will be a disgrace to this country if the Federal Government that supervise the security agencies and INEC cannot guarantee a free and fair election in a stand-alone election, then we need to re-examine the basis of our statehood. As the constitution puts it, the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government. So, government cannot shy away from such a primary but cardinal responsibility.

Once that is done and the votesof the electorate count, I can assure you that Governor Obaseki of the PDP will win the election decisively.

In 2016 Edo governorship election, you supported Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s candidacy under PDP against APC’s Godwin Obaseki, but, today you are backing Obaseki’s re-election bid. What informed your decision?

Well in politics things happen. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was PDP candidate in 2016 and all PDP leaders and members campaigned and worked for his success, including my humble self. There was nothing I did not do to ensure that he won my Local Government maximally. What does that tell you? That simply says I’m a party man, and I canvassed for him at the time because he was our candidate. But in the election of 2020, Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the APC, and he is no longer my candidate.

Gov. Obaseki is now the PDP candidate, and as a true party man, I have a responsibility to converse and campaign for him. That is the difference. So we look at the platforms; I belong to the PDP, and so, it has nothing to do with personality because I’m a party man and that is how it should be.

So, what are your fears for this Edo 2020 election?

I will challenge INEC to conduct a credible gubernatorial election and write their names in the sands of time.

Edo election like I said again will be a litmus test and I pray for INEC that they succeed in this onerous task.

What is your advice to the stakeholders in the Edo election?

I want to advice the stakeholders in the election, both PDP and APC adherents to stick to the rules the electoral umpire has provided. Don’t go outside the rules, and don’t resort to self help because the security agencies are there for all. Just do your bit, comport yourself at the polling unit, get accredited, vote, wait for your vote to be counted, ensure that the votes are well counted and whoever wins should embrace the loser and congratulate each other. Tomorrow may be for the loser.

So that is why it shouldn’t be a do-or- die affair, they should do away with all kinds of shenanigans that put hammer in the works of this election. Let us have a peaceful election in Edo State and whoever emerges through such a process let everybody come around the person in the greater interest of the welfare of Edo citizens.

