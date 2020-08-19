Kindly Share This Story:

An engineer, Bayo Oyebanji, told a Lugbe Grade I Area Court Abuja, that his former wife, Charity Aziza and her family have taken over his house and are refusing him and his sick mother entry.

The police charged Aziza, one Calister Nwanna and Bosede Tuwoju all of Kubwa, Abuja with Joint act, Criminal Intimidation and Attempt to commit an offence of Injurious Falsehood.

Testifying, Oyebanji said that on Aug. 16, 2019, his family members arrived Abuja from Ibadan to his house at Arab road Kubwa, to help intervene in settling a matter.

“On Feb 12, 2019, at about 8:30 pm the police patrol team in Kubwa, arrested my former wife and her lover in an isolated area committing adultery.

“The police first called me and narrated the incident in her presence and she did not deny any of the allegations.

“When I confronted her, she begged me and apologized, saying that it was the devil that pushed her into such act,”.

“After a while, I invited my family members to address the issues of Adultery and took her on police administrative bail, while her partner was detained overnight.

`She also attempted to commit suicide,” he alleged.

Oyebanji told the court that he invited his former wife’s sister Calister Nwanna and her husband to the house to tell them what happened.

“When my sister-in-law and her husband came over, my wife denied that she was caught by the police with another man.

“I also have them on tape, coaching her to deny the adultery,” he alleged.

Oyebanji told the court that he moved out of his house into a hotel because of the threat to his life.

“ In all this, I was fell sick and was admitted at the National hospital for treatment but my Ex-wife was busy giving false feedback to her family members and plotting against me.

“She told them that my condition has worsened and that the sickness will kill me.

“My family members were refused entry into my house, including my sick mother.

“My brothers-in-law are intimidating my brothers,” he alleged.

After hearing the testimony, the Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, adjourned the case until Sept. 7 for continuation of testimony.

