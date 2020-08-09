Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Precious Akele is the founder, Maya Organics. She currently leads an indigenous successful African organic skincare company that focused on formulating and producing the best of organic skincare, hair and body fitness products. She also sits on the distribution board of over 150 distributors spread across Nigeria and key cities in Africa selling over 30 product range of organic hand made products.

Maya Organics manufactures organic skincare products and also own the Maya Organic School, an internationally accredited organic skincare school that mainly runs online, offering practical video courses and other related materials. Since 2017 that Maya Organic School started, it has graduated over 250 skincare entrepreneurs who have gone further to start their own skincare brands.

Precious Akele exudes a high levelled spirit for entrepreneurship and women empowerment and have since become a champion for helping women learn the science of organic skincare formulation and the art of running a successful skincare business.

When interviewed, Akele disclosed that Maya Organic School consists of professionals and top-notch instructors who are cosmetic formulators, chemists, business development experts, digital branding and online marketing experts.

“We are committed to helping learners create high-quality, effective and customer-centric organic skincare products that will set them apart in the organic skincare industry. We are the first online organic skincare school in AFRICA empowering over hundred female skincare entrepreneurs who have learned the art of formulating their own products and selling them through their various organics’ skincare brands,” Akele said.

Talking about her vision for the online school, she stated that Maya Organic School is envisioned to raise reputable organic skincare formulators with the right formulation skillset, ideas, knowledge, tools, strategy and practical know-how to deliver the best of organic skincare products while exploring the over $22.4billion global organic skincare market.

Now, Akele is set to empower 5000 women through her online skincare school and will commit to accelerating their business ideas into market. According to her, the organic skincare market is emerging and possesses a very strong potential for growth and most especially can on its own contribute significantly to the GDP of Nigeria.

Meantime, before venturing into the skincare industry, Akele worked as a makeup artist with House of Tara as the head of studio and manager of J3 Beauty Academy and later on, went on to set up her own makeup company, “1000Looks” which became a household name within the student’s community in Nigeria.

Through her makeup business, she empowered over 1000 young people within a 4-year period with makeup skills. She is also a great speaker who intertwines her professional know-how in skincare, beauty and makeup into God’s word to cause mega impartation. With this giving, she has spoken at several functions alongside other distinguished speakers such as Ibukun Awosika, Tara Fela-Durotoye at events hosted by RCCG Lekki, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Unilag Got Talents, Federico Mahora and many more, inclusive of her own quarterly Beauty workshop for graduates of ‘1000Looks School of Makeovers.’ She has a degree in History and International Relations, Lagos State University; a certificate in Leadership from DAYSTAR Leadership Academy; a certificate in international skincare product formulation from Formula Botanical, United States and Advance Certificate in Skincare Science from School of Natural Skincare. She has received several recognitions for her work as a leader committed to empowering young women and this includes Tara 100 Voices among others.

Akele concluded saying Maya Organic School has awesome reviews on Google and maintains a strong Search Engine presence because of the thousands of students making enquiry and looking for the best organic school that can help them realize their beauty and entrepreneurial dreams.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: