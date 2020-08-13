Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian music sensation, Dabenja has said his number one mission in the competitive Nigeria music industry is to push Afrobeat genre to the next level globally.

Addressing a cross-section of journalists in Lagos, Dabenja whose real names are Benjamin Uwah, described music as his way of life and passion.

According to him, “to be honest with you, I am in the music industry for a purpose. As much as I will be entertaining my fans with good music, my mission is also to take Afrobeat to the next level.

“I want music lovers around the world to feel my music and be relieved that Afrobeat is closer to them, that is what it is.

“I want to make my own contribution to the growth of Afrobeat music in Nigeria and Africa through my music.

“Music is not just my first love, as a matter of fact, music is my way of life. Writing songs or even just listening to music transports me into another world, a world free of pain and troubles.

“Music keeps me sane. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone when I decided to go into music full time. I can’t imagine myself doing any other thing apart from music.”

Dabenja, Chief Executive Director The Mustard Seed Music, TMS, entertainment and graduate of Business Administration from the University of East London, said his desire to give back to the society and also help the less-privileged motivated him to launch “Dabenja Foundation”.

Dabenja, an entrepreneur and brand ambassador with notable awards in and outside Nigeria, added that the Foundation is a charity organisations that purely caters for the needs of humanity.

Having broke into the music scene in 2011, Dabenja who has worked with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry has since gone to release other hits songs.

The hits include “Select”, “Sugarbaby”, “Take Away” and his 2019 hit single “Yakata”, which he performed at the “Afrikan Shrine” during the annual Felabration Musical Concert in 2017.

Known for putting out good music, his new single “Blessing” currently topping charts and ruling the airwaves, with a first-class visual that was shot in the US, Dabenja said “Blessing” serves as a prelude to an anticipated forthcoming double album later in the year.

