Music can earn Nigeria more revenue than crude oil- US-based artiste, Halfabar

A United States (US) based Nigerian music artiste, Matthew Ezeigbo, professionally known as Halfabar, has said contributions of endorsement deals, adverts, and other royalties from the music industry could earn Nigeria more than revenue realised from crude oil.

Halfabar, who is the founder of Strong Eye Records, recommended that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, should work out a strategic plan to attract investors into the industry.

The multi-talented artiste advice came following global switch by car manufacturers to electricity, reducing dependence on Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) and other crude oil products.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Halfabar, whose record label identified talented music artiste and nurture them to stardom, said that his aim was to ensure that the industry becomes bigger than its current status.

The 38 years old indigene of Umuahia in Abia State came into the industry in the year 2011 and after that, he became a household name with tracks that were already on the lips of all good music lovers.

According to him, I started Music as a hobby. And I do this often entertaining friends and relatives because it has become a hobby to me. As I enjoyed doing this often, friends and family members that have listened to my lyrics started appealing that I take it farther than what I was doing and that was when I took it serious.

Halfabar, who was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Jasper and Angela Ezeigbo and attended Paint Branch High School, Duval High School, and PGCC College in USA, disclosed that Meek Mill, Shawn Carter, who was professionally known as Jay-Z, and Rick Ross were his role models.

When the sonorous voice singer was asked to describe his style of music and his views about the music industry, he said “Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside from the fact that I’m a versatile artiste, I’m also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too. Meek Mill, Jay z, and Rick Ross remain my role models”.

