MTN Foundation, MUSON graduate 30 music scholars

A total of 30 artistes graduated from MUSON School of Music in Lagos on Saturday after a two-year scholarship awarded by MTN Foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual ceremony, held at Shell Hall of MUSON centre, was attended virtually by family and friends in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Dennis Okoro, Director MTN Foundation, while presenting the graduands, expressed appreciation to the graduands for being part of the programme.

“On behalf of the MTN family, I thank you all for entrusting us with your gift through this programme. “We are honoured to be part of your success story and look forward to the great things you will achieve.

`The MTN Foundation has impacted students through various initiatives including the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (MTN STSS) and the MTN Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students,” Okoro said.

Banke Ademola, Director, MUSON School of Music, thanked the Foundation for the opportunity and scholarship given to the students to showcase their various talents especially in music.

“We thank MTN Foundation for the golden opportunity and scholarship given to the students; more so, the unflinching support at monitoring by the staff of MTN.

“Surrounding the graduation ceremony of our students, although it is different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, we still had glamorous presentations both in live stream and virtually,” she said.

NAN reports that over 300 students have benefitted from the MTN/MUSON scholarship scheme since its inauguration in 2006.

NAN

Vanguard

