MSN.G partners Emmy’s court music productions limited

MSN.G Entertainment Ltd has entered into a partnership with Emmy’s Court Music Productions limited.
On the 17th of August 2020, the two record labels signed a partnership agreement.
Popular Nigerian musician, Oritse Femi, CEO, MSN.G Entertainment Ltd revealed that the partnership is a way of supporting new artistes in the industry, considering how he started, he is out there to support any talented young artiste.
According to him, he has a collaborative project with Youngzil, one of the artistes in Emmy’s Court Music.
Emmy’s Court Music has two signed artist under the label, Youngzil and China pee.