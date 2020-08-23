Breaking News
Translate

MSN.G partners Emmy’s court music productions limited

On 4:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

MSN.G Entertainment Ltd has entered into a partnership with Emmy’s Court Music Productions limited.

On the 17th of August 2020, the two record labels signed a partnership agreement.

Popular Nigerian musician, Oritse Femi, CEO, MSN.G Entertainment Ltd revealed that the partnership is a way of supporting new artistes in the industry, considering how he started, he is out there to support any talented young artiste.

READ ALSO: Makurdi court remands Benue APC lawmaker for criminal conspiracy, robbery, abduction

According to him, he has a collaborative project with Youngzil, one of the artistes in Emmy’s Court Music.

Emmy’s Court Music has two signed artist under the label, Youngzil and China pee.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!