Mrs Oyebade marks 60th birthday in grand style

By Victor ‘Tunde Oso

Chief (Mrs.) Mercy O. Oyebade (nee Oso) has marked her 60th birthday in grand style in the United States of America, where she currently lives. Oyebade capped the three-day ceremony with a thanksgiving service 11a.m on August 9 at the RCCG Pavillion of Redemption 15227, Old Richmond Rd, Sugar Land, Tx 77498, United States which her siblings joined virtually via Zoom.

Born to Pa Taiwo Adekunle Oso & Mrs. Susan Monisola Oso, Oyebade, after her primary school education, went to Methodist Comprehensive High School, Aaye Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government, Ekiti State before bagging her Grade Two teachers’ training certificate at Ijebu-Jesha, Osun State.

She later went to Ekiti State College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. She attended CAC Efon Alaaye. She taught in Ijero High School, Eso Obe Comprehensive High School, Ikoro-Ekiti, African Comprehensive High School, Ikere-Ekiti, Amoye Memorial Secondary School, Ikere-Ekiti during her eventful teaching career.

After retirement as a teacher, she joined political activities, which resulted in her becoming Secretary to the Ijero Local Government Council from 2008 to 2010. She was a Peoples Democratic Party PDP national delegate in 2011 and PDP state delegate 2014.

She is the Yeyemeso of Ipoti Ekiti,Yeyegbobaniyi of Ayegunle Ekiti and the YeyeLori Oyiyo Royal ruling house Ijero kingdom. Oyebade has five successful children, among whom is Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Omo Oba.

