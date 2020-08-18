Mrs Moromoke Adebo passes on to glory

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s event management industry has, once again, been through into mourning as yet another leading event planner, Mrs. Moromoke Adebo (nee Olugbodi), passed on in the late hours of Sunday , 9th August, 2020, after a brief illness.

Romoke, popularly known as RMK, was the CEO/Founder of Epicentre Global Events Limited, an event management, planning and marketing firm based in Lagos with several blue-chip companies on her clientele list and successfully executed events across the country. At the time of her death, Epicentre had birthed 3 other subsidiaries: Epicentre Academy; Event Props and Décor; and Epicentre Socials.

As a big advocate of giving back, Romoke had championed some charitable initiatives, notably a Christmas party for over 2000 kids at Dustbin Village, Ajegunle ,Lagos and a Valentine’s Day Charity Drive themed ‘Love n Dirt” where over 250 Lagos Street Sweepers received food items and & ankara fabric.

Only days to her demise, Romoke launched EPIC TV, a web based TV channel to showcase Africa’s emerging events industry players, creating a platform wide enough for all stakeholders to collaborate.

Speaking on behalf of the families of the Adebos and Olugbodis, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, the Executive Vice-Chairman of Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications and elder brother to Romoke announced that there will be a private funeral, which will hold on Tuesday, 18th August 2020 and will be streamed live on Youtube (Epic Tv Ng) for friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

Romoke was married to her University sweetheart, Oladipo Adebo and they were blessed with three sons. She would have been 39 years on December 2nd, 2020.

May her soul Rest in Peace.

Moromoke Gbonjubola Adebo, Nee Olugbodi was born in Osogbo, Osun State, on 2nd of December 1981 as the last child and only girl of nine children of Papa Joshua Oyedele Olugbodi & Mama Grace Olabisi Olugbodi.

Rmk as she was fondly called, attended Union Baptist Primary school Odi-Olowo, Osogbo and Ogidan LGA Primary school Oke-fia before heading for the Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo for her Junior Secondary School (JSS) and School of Science, Ile-Ife, for her Senior Secondary school (SSS).

She proceeded to study Agric Economics and Extension at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Lautech) Ogbomosho, Oyo State and thereafter launched herself to the world.

Romoke founded Epicentre Global Events LTD, event management, planning and marketing outfit over a decade ago and grew it to become one of the foremost in the event industry in Nigeria, particularly in corporate event management which the company carved out a niche for.

As the creative director, she led her team to handle several top events successfully – fashion shows, car shows, conferences, AGM’s, end of Year Parties and even social occasions.

In the course of her sojourn in event management, she was able to attract several bluechip clients to her clientele list and successfully executed events across the country and Africa.

Rmk had a knack for everything and anything excellent. From how she interpreted and executed briefs, you could tell she was born to organise events and leave her clients and guests satisfied.

Through hard work and sheer ingenuity, Rmk was able to birth three other subsidiaries: Epicentre Academy; Event Props and Decor; and Epicentre Socials.

Rmk was big on giving. Everyone she came in contact with during her short but eventful and impactful life can attest to this. She didn’t just give her beautiful heart and smile to family, friends, staff and client, Romoke went ahead to live it by “Giving Back” to the society. In 2016, her event company, Epicentre threw the most memorable Christmas party for over 2,000 kids at Dustbin Village, Ajegunle Lagos. Needless to say, the kids would never forget.

On Valentines Day 2018, she hit the street again with her team for yet another giving back party, this time it was the Lagos Street Sweepers. That initiative was themed: Love n Dirts. Over 250 of these sweepers got packs of assorted raw food items & Ankara fabrics on that day. That was what giving meant to her. She loved to put a smile on peoples faces even when it was not convenient for her to do so. But that was Romoke’s natural nature- GIVING.

RMK lived her dad’s advice on the need to have multiple stream of income. She explored new horizons; broke new grounds and set a new pace for everyone to admire.

Only days to her demise, Romoke launched EPIC TV, a web-based TV channel to showcase Africa’s emerging events industry players, creating a platform wide enough for all stakeholders to collaborate.

A lover of good clothes and other accompanying accessories, it was hard to catch Rmk looking less elegant even when she was on location at event venues.

When she isn’t working, she loved to watch romantic movies and also reading.

Until her passing, Moromoke Gbojunbola Adebo (Nee Olugbodi) was married to her university sweetheart, Oladipo Adebo with whom she had three amazing boys.

