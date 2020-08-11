Mrs Finishwork celebrates first birthday in marriage

Kindly Share This Story:

The wife of famous Nigeria Publicist, Esther Nwankwo, has turned plus one today and has shared amazing photos on her social media handles.

Mrs Nwankwo is celebrating her first birthday in marriage today, as she continues to receive amazing and delightful gestures from friends, family members, Beauty Queens from across the world and especially partners of Amity Global Network, a leading PR Agency, owned by her Husband, Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as “Alexreports”.

She was hosted to a surprise reception by her Hubby, Alex Nwankwo, whom while observing Covid19 guidelines decided to keep the surprise reception on a “low key”. Esther was noticed to be amazed at the queen-sized cake and gifts for her Baby which Alexreports surprised her with.

“Your compassionate, empathetic, kindhearted and invincible nature have continuously flamed the joy and grace that blossoms today in our union, I am most proud of you,” says Alex Nwankwo to his wife in the early hours of today.

In another message delivered by Amity Global Models, Port Harcourt chapter, they described Esther Nwankwo as “Mrs. Finishwork” and “Mama Churchill”. They wished their Boss’s wife and Vice President many more years ahead as she age gracefully. The celebrant was also spotted with Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer during a pre-birthday outing with her son, “Baby Churchill”.

The elated Esther expressed appreciation to God Almighty who has been behind the successes and progress of her life and that of her family. She also praised her Husband, for believing in her and for supporting her in everything. Esther, however extended gratitude to everyone who sent her congratulatory messages, prayers, wishes and even gifts.

