Momodu not Oshiomhole’s aide, says APC Media Council

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — A member of the Edo State All Progressives Congress Media Council, Simon Ebegbulem, Wednesday, debunked reports that a Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Andrew Momodu, who was reported to have recently defected to the PDP was an aide of former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A statement by Ebegbulem who is also the Commissioner for Special Projects in Imo State said Momodu has been an aide to Obaseki and wondered why they should describe him as Oshiomhole’s aide.

He said: “Momodu has been with Governor Godwin Obaseki right from the inception of the administration. He is also a known close associate of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. I am shocked that they are now describing him as an aide to Oshiomhole. The same Momodu was mentioned in Comrade Oshiomhole’s petition to the Inspector General of Police as one of the persons who was alleged to have led thugs to attack the residence of Comrade Oshiomhole in Benin City.

“However, we are aware of where this misinformation is coming from. I am shocked that the governor’s spokesman will deliberately misinform the public and members of the PDP who are already worried by the imminent defeat they will face on September 19. The said Momodu has been in the administration of Obaseki from the beginning, he has only gone to join Obaseki in the PDP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: