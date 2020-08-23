Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been having sleepless nights after being confronted with facts about the role Governor Godwin Obaseki played in the establishment of the Edo Modular Refinery, which is nearing completion in Ologbo, Edo State.

According Osagie, “After last week’s visit of a federal government delegation to the Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, the APC is now clearly confused as their campaign seems to have been deflated by the stellar performance of Governor Obaseki and the near total acceptance Obaseki enjoys from Edo people.”

He stressed: “Truth will continue to dwarf and ultimately blot out falsehood and propaganda, as the Ologbo visit by the federal government delegation has just done to APC’s efforts at misinforming the public.”

Osagie noted: “Just last week, the presidency sent emissaries to Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State to inspect the Edo Refinery project and the federal government officials were not only satisfied with what they saw on ground but showered encomiums on Obaseki for the landmark achievement.

“During the visit, the seed investment of N700 million which Edo State government made to kick-off this project was eloquently highlighted as well as other interests of the Edo State Government in the project.

“Understandably, this event gave the opposition sleepless nights and this feeble lie is the response they have decided to deploy in an attempt to pacify their supporters who have been questioning their jaundiced criticisms of Governor Obaseki and transferring their allegiance in large numbers to the Wake and See Governor.”

Obaseki’s aide added: “Prior to that, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its report on how states in the country have performed in the area of reducing unemployment.

“Again, the impartial and data-focused NBS highlighted efforts of Edo State under the management of Governor Obaseki at reducing unemployment figures in the state.

“Since the NBS released its data, APC has stayed away from the matter and has discarded its earlier position that Governor Obaseki did not create jobs for Edo people. For every lie of the APC, we have documented facts which are available to members of the public and the relevant government agencies.”

Vanguard

