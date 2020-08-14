Miyetti Allah Security Outfit:We will take a stand on September 28 – BYNL

Kindly Share This Story:

… We have suffered enough attacks from extremists

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Following the security challenge in the country and the recent launch of Fulani Security Outfit by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Haure, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has concluded plans to hold its National Convention.

Part of the agenda for the group’s convention slated for 28 September was to determine a line of action against alleged incessant attacks in the villages of the Southeast and South south by the Fulani herdsmen.

Briefing journalists in Ikom on Friday , Deputy National Leader of BNYL,Ebuta Takon Akor disclosed that the convention which will hold in Enugu will present a veritable to discuss the alleged killings by extremists masquerading as herdsmen.

Akor hinted that Enugu, Delta, Cross River, and other states bordering the north have suffered series of invasion of their communities by the herdsmen.

They said :”The move is in line with their resolution known as “EKUKUNELA DECLARATIONS” announced after a Congress held at Ekukunela, Ikom LGA, Cross River State on 12 April, 2016 in the presence of the Ejagham supporters and other major stakeholders.

“Our decision is inline with the BNYL April 12, 2016 resolution known as Ekukunela Declarations, we resolved during that historic Congress to fight oppression and reactions.

“Members of the group from the states across the Southeast and South south of old Eastern Nigeria including ex Niger Delta agitators, former Bakassi Strike Force members and some notable youth leaders will converge in Enugu to take a stand on 28 September,

” Miyetti Allah is trying to sponsor the security outfit in the region,and our brothers from other part will be present to give the convention a boost.

“We are disappointed that political leaders of the two geopolitical zones are playing divided politics and along political lines,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: