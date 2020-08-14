Mission, visions for Homestart Realty – Kae Monae CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

As far as Kayla Oboh is concerned, she feels she has the best job in the world. Oboh, known popularly as Kae Monae, works as a real estate agent at Homestart Realty, the company she founded.

The 25-year-old businesswoman, wife and mother, who is presently an undergraduate at the University of Maryland, says she is enjoying what she is doing for a living, claiming that the decision to delve into real estate stems from “an innate need of mine” to help people achieve their dreams.

She explains further: “The joy of owning your own home, your abode or your private space is pretty much unquantifiable. So for me, the business of real estate started as simply a pure desire to aid individuals and families in fulfilling their aspirations of owning their homes. I love looking at homes.”

Imbued with such a huge passion for real estate, she had established her firm with a clear objective. “My mission was and still is to create multiple streams of income that doesn’t require me to work a 9-5 job,” she states.

READ ALSO:

She further adds: “Being your own boss is important. It is not far-fetched to reckon that while working for someone else might make you rich, it reduces the odds of you ever becoming truly wealthy. So, while my goal is match people and families to the right homes for them, somewhere in there I hope that these sources of income altogether will lead to a domino effect of generational wealth for my kids.”

Kae Monae, a social media personality and a self-acclaimed “Youtuber by night” says “it is this same desire to see dreams come true” that has propelled her to become a Youtuber.

“I want to reach as many people as possible,” she avows, “and for now, Youtube just feels right. I genuinely feel that I have a lot to share with the world and the platform (Youtube) stands as one of the biggest video-led content media in the world.”

For those still seeking a better future for themselves, she offers a word of inspiration: “I am just a super regular girl; if I can do it, you can do it too.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: