Photos: Minister of Foreign Affairs resumes duty after recovering from COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, working in his office in Abuja.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama resumed duty in Abuja on Wednesday (12/8/20), from three weeks isolation, after testing negative to COVID-19.

He was grateful to all his well-wishers for their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement saw him through.

