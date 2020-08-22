Minister directs officials, TCN to end power problems in Igala land

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman has directed officials of the ministry and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, to find a lasting solution to the intractable power crisis in Igala Kingdom of Kogi State.

Engr. Mamman, who gave the directive while receiving the Atta of Igala, Dr Michael Ameh Oboni 11, in Abuja, regretted that the area had been subjected to endless darkness and hardships following the failure to complete a 133/33 Power project earlier awarded for the area.

The Minister explained that he was informed that the contractor who handled the project died while the equipment brought to the site, including transformers, were gutted by fire.

Engr Sale Mamman who had immediately summoned the ministry’s officials to the meeting, directed them to immediately work on a new proposal to award an improved 330KVA power project for more effective coverage of the area.

Earlier, the Atta of Igala Dr Michael Ameh lamented the Igala Kingdom was the only such area without a Transmission Station despite its status as an industrial hub.

He noted that his people have been subjected to untold hardships and poverty occasioned by the poor supply of electricity to the area.

The Atta of Igala further lamented that at most times, his people were thrown into darkness for days, as a result, artisans and other business activities could not thrive for days.

Dr Michael Ameh added that Igala Land which was endowed with huge mineral resources like, Limestone and Coal should not be subjected to such abysmal treatment and appealed to the Minister intervene.

The Atta of Igala was accompanied by the Ogah of Attah, Professor Seidu Onailo Mohammed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: