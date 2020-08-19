Breaking News
Translate

Millionaires, other winners emerging in 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

On 1:25 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

In fulfillment of our promise in our recently launched #9mobileMegaPromo, millionaires and other winners are already emerging. This national campaign is part of our desire to reward and empower our customers in these unique times.

For Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, a Businesswoman from Ilorin, the 9mobile Mega Millions promo is a laudable initiative that has increased her love and loyalty for the brand. In her words, “I was so surprised when I got a text message from 9mobile that I have won N1 million.

Image may contain: 1 person, text

When I got the message alert that I had won N1million, I didn’t believe it at first until I got a call from a customer service representative from 9mobile that I am a millionaire.”

Similarly, Sarah Bright, an immigrant from Togo also got the surprise of her life when she was told that she has joined the millionaires club. Sarah is an assistant teacher and a baker who was struggling to get by.

According to her, “this money has changed my life big time. Before now, I was always battling one financial situation or the other. I left Togo many years ago to see if I can make it here in Nigeria. I was told that Nigeria is a land of opportunities. Now, 9mobile has given me the financial opportunity to take charge of my life and be a successful woman”.

Image may contain: 1 person

You too can become the next millionaire today. Simply recharge your line with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize.

With a cumulative recharge of N10,000 over the 90 days duration of the promo, you will get a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize, and your winning chances increase as you recharge more. In addition, new customers will get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime.

Don’t be left out, reactivate and recharge your 9mobile line today and embrace quality service and life-changing rewards.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!