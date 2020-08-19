Millionaires, other winners emerging in 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Kindly Share This Story:

In fulfillment of our promise in our recently launched #9mobileMegaPromo, millionaires and other winners are already emerging. This national campaign is part of our desire to reward and empower our customers in these unique times.

For Mrs. Kolade Aminat Yetunde, a Businesswoman from Ilorin, the 9mobile Mega Millions promo is a laudable initiative that has increased her love and loyalty for the brand. In her words, “I was so surprised when I got a text message from 9mobile that I have won N1 million.

When I got the message alert that I had won N1million, I didn’t believe it at first until I got a call from a customer service representative from 9mobile that I am a millionaire.”

Similarly, Sarah Bright, an immigrant from Togo also got the surprise of her life when she was told that she has joined the millionaires club. Sarah is an assistant teacher and a baker who was struggling to get by.

According to her, “this money has changed my life big time. Before now, I was always battling one financial situation or the other. I left Togo many years ago to see if I can make it here in Nigeria. I was told that Nigeria is a land of opportunities. Now, 9mobile has given me the financial opportunity to take charge of my life and be a successful woman”.

You too can become the next millionaire today. Simply recharge your line with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize.

With a cumulative recharge of N10,000 over the 90 days duration of the promo, you will get a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize, and your winning chances increase as you recharge more. In addition, new customers will get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime.

Don’t be left out, reactivate and recharge your 9mobile line today and embrace quality service and life-changing rewards.

