Military airstrike destroys terrorists’ logistics, eliminates scores in Borno

A NAF jet during one of its raids on terrorists den in the North East

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics storage facility.

It also neutralized several of their fighters at Yamud, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the operation was executed on Aug. 11, following credible intelligence reports.

The reports revealed that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists store their logistics and assemble to launch attacks.

According to him, series of follow-up aerial surveillance missions also showed significant number of terrorists within the settlement and also identified some compounds that were used as storage facilities and meeting venues.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the designated target structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

