Milan join Leeds, Arsenal, Dortmund in race for €25m Dennis

AC Milan are one of the clubs interested in Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis along with several teams from England, it is claimed.

According to what is being reported by Belgian outlet HLN (via VoetbalNieuws), Dennis is getting closer to a departure. The Nigerian attacker shared some images of him in a private jet on Sunday evening via his Instagram story and had an exploratory meeting with representatives of an interested club.

The report adds that while more offers would have been received that meets Club’s conditions, this may soon change, with Milan one of the teams keen on snapping up the 22-year-old, who had nine goals in 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Leeds United, Newcastle and Wolverhampton have also shown interest, as have several Bundesliga clubs, while Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a €25m move.

Vanguard

