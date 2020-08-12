Breaking News
Translate

Milan join Leeds, Arsenal, Dortmund in race for €25m Dennis

On 12:01 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

AC Milan are one of the clubs interested in Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis along with several teams from England, it is claimed.

According to what is being reported by Belgian outlet HLN (via VoetbalNieuws), Dennis is getting closer to a departure. The Nigerian attacker shared some images of him in a private jet on Sunday evening via his Instagram story and had an exploratory meeting with representatives of an interested club.

ALSO READ: Okocha, Kanu inspired me to football heights ― Utaka

The report adds that while more offers would have been received that meets Club’s conditions, this may soon change, with Milan one of the teams keen on snapping up the 22-year-old, who had nine goals in 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Leeds United, Newcastle and Wolverhampton have also shown interest, as have several Bundesliga clubs, while Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a €25m move.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!