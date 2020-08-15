Mercy & Ike show: Ike ponders moving in to live with Mercy

Kindly Share This Story:

By ayo onikoyi

The new Africa Magic show on BBNaija lovers, Mercy and Ike, tagged “Mercy and Ike” got to another flying start last Sunday, it’s second episode but it was not lovey-dobey all the way as Ike had his manhood and ego put to the test, in the light of his decision to move in to live with his girlfriend.

In this new episode, Ike’s cousin, Ikechukwu came into the picture and Ike had a tough job of having to tell he was moving in with Mercy. Ikechukwu couldn’t believe his ears but Ike was dead serious.

Ikechukwu then explains that he thinks it’s wrong for a man to move into his woman’s apartment, especially as they are not married or engaged yet. Ikechukwu thinks people will consider Ike to be irresponsible if he moves in with his girlfriend, but Ike doesn’t see it as a big deal.

In this episode, we get to meet more of Ike’s family. Mercy drops in to visit Ike just in time to meet his Aunt Cleopatra, who is also visiting him at that time. Aunt Cleopatra already loves Mercy and tells her that she’ll be preparing a special Igbo delicacy, ugba, for the party, their housewarming.

Further twists in the episode sees Mercy telling Aunt Cleopatra that Ike has a side chick in Owerri, but Ike laughingly explains that the girl just happened to be at the club with him, nothing more. Aunt Cleopatra reassures Mercy that Ike would never play games with her. Mercy thinks Ike has too many female friends, but it’s not a problem as long as he continues to respect her. Ike, on the other hand, doesn’t think Mercy should be jealous or worried about anyone.

At the end of the day, Mercy and Ike have a discussion about living together. Mercy admits that they will probably keep fighting, and acknowledges that it is a huge step, but that she is ready for this move because she loves him. Ike explains that he wouldn’t mind moving in with Mercy, but that if they weren’t engaged before moving in together, their families might raise eyebrows.

Later on, guests begin to arrive at Mercy’s house, and Mercy makes her entrance after getting all glammed up. Some of her guests are her personal friends, and former housemates – the Cubana Chief Priest makes a special appearance at the party as well. When the party is in full swing, Mercy calls her friend, Diane away from her party and into her room to tell her that she and Ike plan to move together.

Mercy tells Diane that they are both down for it but are only indecisive about who will move in with who. Diane mentions that cultural influences and family could affect their decision but says that Mercy should go with what makes her happy.

Mercy & Ike airs on Sundays at 6.30 PM on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151, with a repeat broadcast on Africa Magic Urban CH 153 on Mondays at 9:30 PM, while Africa Magic Family CH 154 viewers are not left out on Sundays at 6:00pm

