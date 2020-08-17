Mercury, lead in Bleaching Cream can affect Kidney – Kanfani

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Bleaching cream and other skin changing oil can cause diabetic, hypertension, cancer, sun burn and other dangerous diseases, Doctor Jamila Kanfani has said.

She said in an interview, that such chemicals in skin changing cream could also affect the kidney because they may contain heavy elements like mercury and lead.

Dr Jamila Kanfani, who spoke in Hausa, explained that since new research made it possible for plants extract to be used in some bleaching creams, such could be less harmful.

READ ALSO:

She however, warned that the bleaching creams contained light acids, Hydroquno….others used Laser machine to tone or bleach the skin.

She said that fairness was the aftermath, the chemical reaction on the skin which might not augur well for skin nourishment.

“These would either burn the upper layer of the skin, thus exposing the layer beneath..,” she said.

“These chemicals also affect melanin, which is responsible for blackness.”The chemicals can kill the skin.

Melanin help protect our skin from the sun. Bleaching creams affect melanin, it makes victims to age fast

It also exposes the victim to cancer,” she warned.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: