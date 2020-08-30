Men should use cosmetics like women ― Abiola Ahmed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi,

“Beauty is about style. It knows no gender.” This was a statement credited to top fashion brand Chanel to announce their first line of makeup for men in September of 2019 in the United States. Makeup and skincare for men are now not just accepted but seen as tools men should use to practice self-care but also just to look and feel better, so says David Yi of men’s beauty site, Very Good Light.

The beauty industry has become a vibrant one in Nigeria in recent times with more and more brands springing up to show up. One of the leaders, however, is Ahmed Omotunde Abiola simply known as Abiola Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover Limited. In a recent interview with Potpourri she took us through the routine of beauty, style and why men should immerse themselves in the use of cosmetics, highlighting her reasons.

According to her, “ Everyone has a right to be beautiful be it a man or a woman. Cosmetics improves the features of the face and skin, therefore improving the image of that person. This can change lives because in the real world, image matters. A man wants to have a good image and confidence that radiates confidence and a skin that glows. Hence, a man should use cosmetics like a woman.”

Speaking further, she added “Cosmetology has the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. It finds a way of improving the features of the face and skin, therefore improving the image of that person. This can change lives because in the real world, image matters. It can stop people from getting jobs or meeting that special someone in their life for the first time. The impact of beauty products in a person’s appearance and facial features can have a profound effect on that person’s life. Hence, cosmetology enhances true beauty.”

Vanguard

