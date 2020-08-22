Megan Thee Stallion accuses rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her

Kindly Share This Story:

Megan Thee Stallion has publicly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her last month.

The “WAP” rapper, 25, appeared in an Instagram Live video on Thursday and told fellow rapper Lanez, 28, to “stop lyin’” about the incident.

“Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” Megan claimed in the video. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s–t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

This was the first time Megan accused Lanez, though Page Six exclusively revealed in July that Lanez was the person who allegedly shot her. Page Six also reported that cops were investigating the incident.

In her new video, Megan said there were four people in an SUV when their argument began. She exited the vehicle to distance herself from the fight when Lanez allegedly shot her while he remained in the car, Megan claimed.

The “Hot Girl Summer” performer also explained she feared the police when they arrived on the scene because of the protests around the country.

“All this s–t goin’ on with the police? Police is shootin’ motherf–kers for anything. The police was literally killin’ black people for no motherf–kin’ reason,” she said. “Soon as the police tell us all get out the motherf–kin’ car, the police is really aggressive. You think I’m ’bout to tell the police that we, n—-s, us black people, got a gun in the car?

“You want me to tell the law we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Earlier this week, Megan shared gruesome photos of her foot wounds to prove that she was shot and silence haters.

Page Six has reached out to Lanez’s rep for comment.

