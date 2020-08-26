Meet Ryan Alford: Marketing influencer, entrepreneur helping brands grow in real time

Kindly Share This Story:

Ryan Alford is a seasoned veteran of the ad industry. For over 20 years he has helped brands dominate their markets, working with some of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world. Founded in 2018, his company Radical is a full-service digital advertising agency, and one of the fastest growing companies in the Southeast.

As his brainchild approaches revenue levels of over $4 million in fewer than two years, Ryan can’t help but attribute his success to something long-forgotten and underappreciated in this age of instant gratification: hard work and a whole lot of experience.

Born in Greenville, SC Ryan Alford has spent the majority of his life establishing himself in the marketing field. Having worked with brands such as Verizon, Lexus, and the NFL, just to name a few, it is an understatement to say that Alford knows what he is doing as he sets off on his own business endeavors. He spent five years of his career working for Hill Holiday, one of the most successful and well-respected ad agencies in the US.

He personally oversaw a $50 million segment of Verizon business tending to launches, which included the original iPhone launch, the $1 Billion NFL agreement, and the launch of Verizon FIOS. The time was right for Ryan to launch his own agency leveraging his experience and new ways of running the modern ad agency.

The visionary entrepreneur does not know the meaning of resting on one’s laurels. His most recent achievement was launching the brand of the viral “Dancing Dentist” you most likely have seen across Facebook.

Dr. Rich Constantine’s likeness has been viewed over 300 million times worldwide in a multitude of videos, and he was also afforded a seven minute segment on the Steve Harvey show.

Thanks to Alford’s powerful, intrinsic ability to exponentially expand on the positive aspects of anything he touches, the Dancing Dentist, or the trademarked “Dr C.” Has seen a demonstrable uptick in business and continues to enjoy national publicity.

You may find yourself at a loss attempting to contemplate the building blocks that must form the foundation of the innate success that Alford seems to nonchalantly exude, unless of course you delve into his podcast “RadCast”.

Alford offers an in-depth look into crucial marketing and advertising concepts as he sits down with some of the biggest names in popular business ventures. Each half-hour to hour-long episode is a goldmine of tidbits that any aspiring marketing professional would be gravely amiss to neglect.

There is no question that much can be learned not only from the words of Alford but from his lucrative, successful career as a whole. The self-made man has come incredibly far in spite of his lack of access to family fortunes or coattail trails to the top.

Thus, the gold he spins is far more pure, and his connection to the world is real and raw, resulting in a much more organic product that people truly connect with.

If there were ever a horse to bet on that was low risk, high reward, it would be partnering with Ryan Alford on your next big marketing venture.

