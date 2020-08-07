Meet ‘Madam Olu’ leading brand influencer

Kindly Share This Story:

…positively influencing women and businesses globally

Madam Olu Delta State Beauty whose real name is Mrs Esther Tebu Fagbenle is the Founder of The Delta Beauties. She is regarded as one of the leading online community leader, a Blogger, Influencer and Brand Ambassador to numerous brands. In this interview with GABRIEL OLAWALE, she spoke about her passion for helping small and medium scale business to grow, her love for fashion among others.

Tell us about yourself

I was born April 1st 1992, I am a Twin and a mother of one , I am from Delta State .

I’m an online and I also manage and grow Social media platforms i.e Instagram for businesses

I have helped thousands of small and medium scale businesses on Instagram to gain online presence, visibility and make sales.

I have built social media platforms for the young millennial mostly women called The Delta Beauties on Instagram . This is a platform Centered on Fashion, Business and Instagram growth, this online platform helps the young millennial to build their online audience through different fashion challenges I host , shoutouts , followers spree , games and blog topics (known as beauties series ). I also have different online communities for businesses and individuals

Where did you grow up and what was your family life like?

I was born in Osun State , Osogbo but I grew up in Delta State, Warri. I’m from a polygamous home of Ten Children and I am the last child. Growing up was not easy because being the last born I really didn’t get the attention I needed as a young girl because my father was taking care of so many children including adopted children and my mum was focused on her business and my father (laughs). I was alone all the time and learnt to hustle for myself, I started doing Business at a very tender age, I had a boutique at the age of 18, I also did lots of menial jobs to keep body and soul together

How and when did you start Delta State Beauty?

The Delta Beauties started in August 8 , 2015 at the lowest time of my life , I had an accident, I was suffering from chronic depression and on the verge of giving up, scrolling through Instagram that day I saw some beautiful ladies from Delta State and I decided to create an Instagram page to troll them out of envy, I named it the Delta State beauties , when I posted the first picture, the response I got changed the whole dynamics of the page and changed my mindset I got positive response from people which propel me to do more and use the platform for a better purpose.

It started with zero followers and now we have one hundred and sixty four thousand (164k) real followers. I started showcasing more fashionistas via different fashion challenge I come up with.

Most of these ladies are small business owners so alongside I promote their businesses too to support them.

You have done a great job projecting Nigerian women, what inspires you to do more?

The positive feedback, the daily calls, appreciation messages I get from people both Deltans and non Deltans Watching lots of small businesses experience exponential growth via my platform (thedeltabeauties) actually propel me to do more.

What do you enjoy most in your line of work?

The fun I’m having with my followers, the connection I’ve built with people and brands. My brand recognition, positive feedback and daily growth.

What do you consider your greatest strengths?

My greatest strength is Creativity, Consistency, Patience and versatility

What are your other interests?

My other interests are managing and growing social media i.e Instagram business pages.

What are you most proud of accomplishing?

My accomplishment is the Recognition and Growth I’ve gotten so far from the Delta Beauties platform.

Beautiful Relationships and marriages are being formed off the platform

Brands I’m working with are getting new clients via the platform

Being a role model to people through the platform

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself reaching and connecting millions of people and brands

Becoming a recognized voice championing women empowerment programs

I also see myself working with international brands in the beauty and fashion industry

What advice do you have for other women who want to follow the same path as you?

They should be consistent with whatever they are doing, they should think long term, think out of the box, be patient and fix their eyes on the target

