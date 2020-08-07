Meet fast-rising Nigerian artiste Adesewa Adaramati

Kindly Share This Story:

He started his music journey years back which he describes as not a bed of roses and according to his own words “I officially took on the mic 2017 and I fell in love with music from a tender age”

His music styles are a blend of Afrobeat, fuji and Pop. He has been on several platforms and on different stages in different states of the federation and had some stints in other African countries.

The Ogun State-born musician has worked with several artistes and producers like Webeat, Morgan, Killatunes and Sugarboy

When asked who is his favourite Nigerian artistes, he said Felt and American rapper 69. He prefers Amala as a true Yoruba breed and is 22 years of age. He also promised to bring the grammy back home and promises his fans the best music to ever come out of the shores.

He is currently working on a body of work which is to drop in the last quarter of 2020.

