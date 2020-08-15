Meet Ebby Cassidy – Founder, Ebby outfits, Hair & Skincare

Kindly Share This Story:

Agbogbo Cassidy Ebakole popularly known as Ebby Cassidy is regarded as one of the renowned entrepreneurs that nurtured her passion for business right from childhood. Her commitment and doggedness birthed the transformation of what started as a clothing business in 2014 and evolved into a famous online business comprising Ebby Outfits, Ebby Hair, and EbbysGlow Skincare.

In this interview with GABRIEL OLAWALE, Ebby Cassidy revealed what informed her passion for business, motivation and challenges faced as an entrepreneur.

Can we meet you?

I am the founder of some known online businesses, Ebby Outfits, Ebby Hair, and EbbysGlow Skincare. I am also a brand influencer to some brands online. I hail from Esan, Edo State but I was born and grew up in Isoko, Delta State.

How and why did you become an entrepreneur?

As a child, I have always loved to be an entrepreneur and I started achieving that dream in the year 2014 when I started my clothing business which has been a great move for me. Also I never wanted to be a burden to my parents, I wanted to sort my personal bill myself and I loved to associate with people and doing business is one of the best ways to meet and know a lot of people.

What would you say motivates you to do what you do?

What really motivates me to do more in my line of business is the positive feedback I get from my clients and also, the benefits I get from every transaction I make. The referrals I get daily from my clients really motivates me to do more because knowing fully well that thousands of people appreciate my handwork is really a plus for me.

Tell us about your business/brand?

Ebby’s brand is into Clothing, Hair, and Skincare Products. Ebby Outfits have to do with all kinds of luxury and fashionable female wears/accessories for all kinds of occasions. Ebby Hair has to do with sales of luxury and quality raw virgin hairs. EbbysGlow Skincare has to do with handmade natural products for flawless and radiant skin. Our products are well known for the good results they give to our clients. They help to rejuvenate the skin, repairs damaged skin and gives our client their skin confidence.

What do you find most challenging as an entrepreneur?

Time management is what I find challenging to me. Traveling to get goods for the shop and production of skincare products really takes a whole lot of time, making it difficult to have time for my personal activities.

What is the best and worst thing to happen since you started your brand?

My brand recognition is the best thing that has happened to me as an entrepreneur. It is simply amazing to know that thousands of people have heard about my brand. The worst thing that has happened is being stressed always and having to be on numerous calls all day.

Your advice to other entrepreneurs especially females?

Every female entrepreneur needs to work hard and be positive about whatever they do, truly hard work pays. No female should ever feel so comfortable relying on someone to pay their bills. Self-employment is one of the keys to self-respect.

What do you do when you are not working?

I’m either watching movies or playing around on social media to see the latest updates.

What should we expect from you in the next five years?

In five years, I see a better version of me. I see myself known all over the world, achieving more goals and making my brand the best.

Vanguard

