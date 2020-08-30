MCIU set to launch entrepreneurship and innovation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, MCIU will be launching an entrepreneurship and innovation center as part of activities to mark the 4th annual Olorogun Michael C. Ibru memorial lecture which is being organized by the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University.

The event which will be holding virtually, will have the pioneer director, entrepreneurship development center of the Pan-Atlantic University, Mr. Peter Bamkole who is the keynote speaker, speaking on the topic, “Innovation in Entrepreneurship Changes the Rules of the Game.”

Order captains of industry such as the managing director of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Muda Yusuf; Regional Manager, Bank of Industry, Obaro Osah and Professor of Strategy and Development, and the Centre Director at the European Centre of Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, will all examine the focal point of the memorial lecture.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the university, Oscar Ogbakpan, the event which will be chaired by President General of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, will be moderated by Dr. Benson Uwheru of Ernest & Young International while Goodie Ibru will lead the commemorative citation.

The statement reads: “The official launch of the centre at the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, in honour of her founder, Olorogun (Dr.) Michael C. O. Ibru, will be the culmination of the vision of the university as part of her contribution to nation building using entrepreneurship and innovation as a pivot.

“The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre will cater to the teaching of vocational skills and entrepreneurial competencies whilst serving as an innovations’ hub for young and enterprising minds where it will also create business opportunities and provide start-up aid.

“The Centre’s initiators believe that nurturing entrepreneurs in developing countries will provide innovations that are important for firm country growth and that Innovation can play an important role in catch-up and growth of human capital in a global economy especially as we move to the new normal.”

