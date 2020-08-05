Matawalle seeks ties with Emirs to deal with bandits

Kindly Share This Story:

-says they can provide genuine intelligence

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has sought for a close working relationship with emirs in the state so as to deal with bandits and other forms of criminality in the state.

The emirs had assured the governor of their cooperation and commended him on efforts toward ridding the state of criminality, so far.

They advised the Governor to sustain the carrot and stick approach in tackling banditry and other forms of criminality in the State.

Matawalle had told the monarchs that they could provide intelligence reports which could lead to the total clearance of banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling bedeviling the state and the North in general.

The Governor spoke while receiving Emirs of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, and Tsafe Emirates Councils who paid him Sallah homage in the state capital.

He said Royal Fathers have a great role to play in gathering and sharing of intelligence with Security agencies that would lead to reducing Security challenges, particularly armed banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling facing the north.

He, therefore, directed traditional rulers to share intelligence with Security agencies for immediate and appropriate measures to be taken, accordingly.

“Sharing a genuine intelligence report is the major bedrock of ending Security challenges facing the region and the country at large. Royal Fathers stand at a better position to provide accurate and reliable intelligence because they interact with the locals directly and must have the full knowledge of their people’s characters and their daily business,” he said.

Governor Matawalle appreciated the support and cooperation from the royal Fathers, particularly in the area of the peace process which yielded positive results leading to the opening of all the roads and market places that were not accessible before.

He commended the Security agencies in the State for their proactiveness and making the State more secure than it was before.

The Emirs of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, and Tsafe emirate councils, took turns to express delight over the manner Governor Matawalle handled the Security situation in the state.

They assured the present administration of their continued support and cooperation with policies and programs.

The Emirs lauded the Governor’s efforts of restoring the state’s lost glory of peace and stability through constant calls for unity, loyalty, and discipline among people of the state which now responsible for the attainment of peace in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

