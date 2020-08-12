Mark Obi urges youths to be creative, think outside the box

Kindly Share This Story:

Ambassador Mark Obi, the chairman of First Rhema Solution Limited has enjoined Nigerian youths to be creative, innovative, and think outside the box.

Mark made this known as the World celebrates the 2020 International Youths Day noted that Nigerian Youths need to recognize and take advantage of their God-given potentials by being more creative and Innovative.

According to Mark, “Youths in Nigeria should realize that there are lots of untapped and undiscovered areas in the Nigerian economy that requires creative and innovative minds that think outside the box to adequately ensure that Nigeria begins to be governed differently and the dividends of democracy guaranteed her citizens.

‘’ We are currently living in a knowledge-driven world of automation, artificial intelligence and big data analytics, we need to be problem solvers notwithstanding our differences and perceptions about our country.

“Creativity is the way out for our youths and that is why we in FIRST RHEMA SOLUTIONS LIMITED focus more on Youths’ Creativity and Innovativeness”

“There is seemingly sustained unprecedented level of Unemployment in Nigeria, made worse by the massive redundancy arising from the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and holistic and urgent solutions are needed for the myriads of challenges confronting us. This is where the theme of this year’s International Youths Day becomes strategically appropriate namely”.

