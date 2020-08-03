Marginal oil fields: Urhobo group urges Osinbajo, Sylva to address points of agitation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gab Ejuwa

Campaign for The Economic Survival of Urhobo Nation, CATESUN, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva to urgently addressed the points of agitation of the Urhobo ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta.

CATESUN in a communique after its meeting at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by its National President, Olorogun Ese Kakor, also commended efforts of the Delta State governor and his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro to promptly prevailed on the Federal Government to address issues that led to the recent threat by Urhobo ethnic Nationality in the state.

According to CATESUN, “Since you have all agreed to address our points of agitation, there is need to urgently do it to avoid shutdown of operations of IOCs in our land.

“Vice President Osinbajo last Wednesday met with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Sylva, and the Delta State Deputy governor, Otuaro, over recent threats by the Urhobo ethnic Nationality to shutdown oil and gas activities in our domain over alleged cases of marginalisation and neglect.

“We had questioned the controversial process of ceding 57 Marginal Oil Fields to private investors, which had excluded the Urhobo people from the process and we demanded reordering of the process and inclusion of our national interests.

“So, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said the meeting was organised to discuss the issues raised by the Urhobo people and others with the Vice President and promised to address the issues that the led to the agitations to avoid escalation.”

CATESUN appealed to leaders, women and youths in Urhobo to remain calm to enable the Federal Government meet with stakeholders for peace to remain in Urhobo land.

