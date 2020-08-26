Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni to host 2020 Beyond School Community Challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

The Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN) is set to host the 2020 Beyond School Community Challenge (BSCC).

This year like every other year will see cash grants awarded to the best 3 teams to include First Prize – N350,000, Second Prize – N250,000, Third Prize – N150,000 while 4th-10th will get Certificates of Recognition.

In the same vein, winners will have access to three months mentoring from industry experts and Mandela Washington Fellows; award plaques and certificates for the teams involved; and cash prizes for the best mentor/teacher.

The Beyond School Community Challenge is a national community development and entrepreneurship program for students from ages 13 to 17, which aims to engage young people in Nigeria for the purpose of creating impact within their community and developing critical entrepreneurial skills.

In a statement signed by Austine Okorodudu, Publicity Secretary, MWFAAN, the call for applications for the 2020 Beyond School Community Challenge is ongoing and will close on 12 September, 2020.

“Those interested are advised to visit the MWFAAN website mwfaan.org or https://form.jotform.com/202346185588564 to access the application forms.”

According to the statement, the 2020 Beyond School Community Challenge which is a flagship program of the association with support from the US mission in Nigeria is a web and STEM-based hackathon on solutions to help Nigerian communities survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hackathon topics will be based on case studies on Medicine/ Health and Wellness, Education, Agriculture, Women and Girls’ Development, Entrepreneurship, and Sports for communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. These prospective entrepreneurs will be providing solutions to address the challenges in the COVID-19 and post- COVID era, and receive support through funding and mentorship.”

“Top 20 Teams/Applications will be selected by the Review Selection Committee for further screening down to ten by the Principal Review Panel via virtual means to ascertain the authenticity of every application process.

This will include coordinated phone conversations, live interviews via Zoom for every team shortlisted. The one-week hackathon will take place for all 20 teams and the last 10 will be invited for an elevator pitch and voting process by the audience at the virtual Summit with 3 Top Teams/Finalists emerging as winners.”

Eligibility criteria for the programme include, “applications are open to teams and not individuals. A team must be made up of 3 students and 1 student advisor. Students should be currently enrolled in a secondary school in Nigeria. Students must be aged between 13 – 17. Past National Winning schools for the 1st 2nd and 3rd position are ineligible for this year’s nomination.”

“Student advisor/mentor should be above 20 years and should either be a teaching or non-teaching staff member of the school where the students are enrolled. Students can come from different schools but must agree on a name and be willing to work together under their mentor in proffering community-based solutions to Covid-19.

Must have access to strong and reliable internet. Selected teams will be duly notified by mid-September and their names published on our website and social media platforms.”

