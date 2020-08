Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21-month suspended prison sentence on assault charges by a court in Greece.

The England international defender was arrested late Thursday after a fight at a nightclub in Mykonos.

He was charged with assault, bodily harm, verbal abuse and attempted bribery.

Maguire, who did not attend the hearing on the Greek island of Syros, released a statement saying he intended to appeal the verdict.

