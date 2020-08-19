Man United’s Dean Henderson in line for a new bumper contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Dean Henderson is closing in on a new contract at Man Utd but his immediate future remains unclear, according to reports.

Henderson has put in a number of brilliant performances on loan at Sheffield United this season, which has led to rumours that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give him a chance as Man Utd number one next season.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed two very impressive seasons at Sheffield United, but does not want to return to Old Trafford and play second fiddle to current first-choice David De Gea.

The Spaniard has made a number of high-profile mistakes in recent times, leading to calls for Henderson to replace him in goal for United but another loan deal seems more likely.

And now The Sun claims that Henderson is ‘on the verge of signing a mega new four-year Old Trafford deal worth £100,000 a week’ with Man Utd concerned about interest from the likes of Chelsea.

The deal represents a big leap of faith from the Red Devils with Henderson’s new contract taking the club’s spending on goalkeepers alone to ‘£575k a week’.

There was ‘no official approach’ from Chelsea despite the west London club’s interest in Henderson, while Man Utd will hold an option to extend his contract by an extra 12 months.

It’s now clear that Solskjaer wants Henderson to compete with De Gea at some point in the future for the number one spot. And De Gea recently defended his position, he said: “I am still the No1.

“I trust in myself. I have shown my qualities all the years. So I will just stay available for the manager.

“I’m always ready to play and try to help the team, as I have always done.”

Meanwhile, it had seemed like Sheffield United had given up on pursuing Henderson on another loan deal after they had a bid accepted for Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramdale.

But a report in ESPN on Tuesday claimed that ‘Chris Wilder has also not ruled out the possibility of trying to re-sign Henderson on a temporary basis’.

