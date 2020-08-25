Man shot by suspected armed robbers while returning from commercial bank in Ibadan finally dies

Kindly Share This Story:

As police begin manhunt of hoodlums

By Adeola Badru

A middle-aged man, Taoreed Olusola, who was shot by two yet to be identified armed robbers, while returning from a commercial bank where he had gone to transact business, had finally died from the gun injuries he sustained.

The ugly incident occurred along with Oyo State Environmental Task Force’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Vanguard, reliably gathered that the man was being trailed by the two men from a bank after withdrawing a sum of N446,000 in two separate transactions.

The two suspected armed robbers, according to further investigation, followed Taoreed closely to the spot, before descending on him to dispossess him of the money.

At the scene of the incident, bloodstains on some parts of the road, indicated that Taoreed crawled to the side of the road where passersby sought medical attention to save his life.

An eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard said the victim was attended to on the spot by the lawmaker representing Ibadan Southwest constituency 1, Yusuff Adebisi, who was passing by when the incident occurred.

It was further learned that the victim was rushed to Adeoyo Hospital where he was confirmed dead and the remains had been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

When contacted on the telephone by this correspondent, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, who had earlier said, he was yet to confirm the incident, later stated in another telephone call place across to him that officers and men of the command are on the trail of the hoodlums.

He said: “The information I got from the DPO that around 11.45 hours at the opposite of Oyo State Environmental Task Force was that one Taoreed Alao, about 45-year-old was shot by suspected assailants and his Bajaj motorcycle was stolen.”

He was rushed to Adeoyo Hospital. He later gave up the ghost. Information had it that he was trailed from a commercial bank, Bodija to the scene. Two mobile phones and a sum of N90,000 was recovered from him.”

“His corpse has been deposited at Adeoyo Mortuary. Police officers are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Fadeyi affirmed.

