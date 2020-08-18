Man in court for allegedly assaulting 100-year-old woman

Kindly Share This Story:

A 27-year-old man, Abdullahi Salisu, 27, who allegedly assaulted a 100-year-old woman on Tuesday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence Aug 16, 2020 around 3.45 p.m. at Sabo, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant and others, who are at large, attacked Bintu Adamu and inflicted injuries on her forehead.

He alleged that the defendant also assaulted a housewife, Mrs Uman Adamu, 20.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2020.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy, assault and causing hurt.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Leke Dada, pleaded for the bail for the defendant in most Liberal terms.

Magistrate A. A. Ayeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like amount.

Ayeni ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction, the addresses must be verified by the prosecutor.

He adjourned until Sept 24, for hearing.(NAN)

