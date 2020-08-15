Vanguard Logo

Man City: Lyon coach draws confidence from Juve win

On 1:39 pm
Lyon
Rudi Garcia

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia hopes his team’s victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus showed that the French club are not just makeweights in the tournament.

Lyon saw-off of one of the favourites, Juventus to book a place in the quarter-final where they will face English giant Manchester City on Saturday.

A victory over Guardiola’s side will make it only the second time the Ligue 1 has made it as far as the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“It gave us more confidence. We want to stay a long time in Lisbon even if we know that City remains the big favourites in this match,” he said.

ALSO READ: Lyon boss Garcia describes Juventus loss as ’happiest defeat of my career’

“The first quarter-finals have shown that the big teams can be scared. I hope that will continue on Saturday.”

The French side also showed what they are capable of in taking four points from a possible six against City in the group stage of last season’s Champions League.

Lyon
Credit: sofascore.com

“It was wonderful what they did back then but now it’s another moment, and a knockout game. It shows that no game is lost,” he added.

“One of the keys is to keep the ball and to score. We are a team capable of doing that. We must also be more dangerous up front.”

VANGUARD

