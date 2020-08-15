Man City: Lyon coach draws confidence from Juve win

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia hopes his team’s victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus showed that the French club are not just makeweights in the tournament.

Lyon saw-off of one of the favourites, Juventus to book a place in the quarter-final where they will face English giant Manchester City on Saturday.

A victory over Guardiola’s side will make it only the second time the Ligue 1 has made it as far as the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“It gave us more confidence. We want to stay a long time in Lisbon even if we know that City remains the big favourites in this match,” he said.

“The first quarter-finals have shown that the big teams can be scared. I hope that will continue on Saturday.”

The French side also showed what they are capable of in taking four points from a possible six against City in the group stage of last season’s Champions League.

“It was wonderful what they did back then but now it’s another moment, and a knockout game. It shows that no game is lost,” he added.

“One of the keys is to keep the ball and to score. We are a team capable of doing that. We must also be more dangerous up front.”

VANGUARD

