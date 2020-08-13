Man, 20, in police net for alleged rape of 16-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

A 20-year-old man, identified simply as Uche has been arrested and detained for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Ekwe Street Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Operatives of Diobu Vigilante Group had based on information made the arrested while the suspect and his friend had taken the victim to an uncompleted building in the area around 1 pm, Wednesday.

Chief Security Officer of the vigilante, Godstime Ihunwo, had handed over the suspect to police, upon arrest, adding that the second suspect escaped.

Ihunwo said: “Around 1 pm, people called me from Ekwe street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, where we operate that they saw some group of boys trying to rape a girl.

“When we got there we caught one Uche raping a girl who is about 16 or 17 years old and apprehended him while having carnal knowledge of the victim.

“They were three of them who attempted act, but the others saw our men and escaped but the Uche who was already having carnal knowledge of the girl was caught.”

However, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, noted that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers state, Joseph Mukan had ordered the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department for investigation.

