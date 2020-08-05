Mamman Daura eminently qualified to speak on Nigeria’s future as statesman – Coalition for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Nigeria (CN) says it is in order for President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, as an elder statesman, to speak on the future of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Patriot Sabo Ode, President of the Coalition expressed total support for the veteran journalist’s vision for a new Nigeria.

Daura had in a recent interview aired by BBC Hausa Service dismissed the issue of zoning and rotation of the nation’s presidency.

He had argued that competence, not geography, should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023, stressing that: “This turn-by-turn was done once, twice, and three times. It is better for this country to be one it should be for the most competent person and not for someone who comes from somewhere”.

And according to CN, the outrage that trailed Daura’s assertion is “unnecessary due to the noble and patriotic goal it is capable of achieving for the country”.

The group added that Daura’s preference for competence over parochial considerations should be applauded, especially as he did not in any way favour any region or zone.

The Coalition, however, advised the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and others that is high time the country moves away from parochial sentiments and submit to the dynamics of modern time.

The group further said it is 100 per cent behind Daura in his quest to ensure that qualitative and best form of leaders for the country emerge in 2023 and beyond.

