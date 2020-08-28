Breaking News
Mali junta release ousted PM Boubou Cisse

IPAC condemns military coup in Mali
Mali coup leaders addressing the nation

The former Malian Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and President of the National Assembly, Moussa Timbine have been freed by the junta known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

This follows the earlier release of the now ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Thursday  barely ten days after the same military force ousted him from power and consequently placed him, along with some of his camp, in detention at a military base in Kati.

The liberation of these government officials honours the commitment the NCSP made with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) who, along with the United Nations, demanded their immediate release after the news of the military coup in Mali broke out.

Keita, currently at his private residence in Sebenikoro, Bamako which is under surveillance by armed and masked soldiers of the Malian police forces who stand guard at the entrance to his home, is yet to release a post-liberty statement.

However, rumours of his request for medical care overseas have been circulating.

The resignation of IBK, as he is commonly referred, came after 3-month long protests by the M5 opposition movement based on frustrations with a failing economy, corrupt government and years-long Islamist insurgency plaguing the nation.

The NCSP has stated their intention of setting up a council to oversee the general elections as soon as possible in order to appoint a transitional president whether that be civil or military and stabilise the political situation within the country.

Africa News

Vanguard

