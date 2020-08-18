Mali govt confirms rebel soldiers holding President Keita, PM Cisse

Kindly Share This Story:

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are both being held by rebel soldiers, a senior government official confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

“The prime minister and the president were driven by rebel soldiers to Kati in armoured vehicles,” said Boubou Doucoure, who works as Cisse’s director of communications.

He added that both men were now at Kati, a town near the capital Bamako which hosts an important military base.

Soldiers arrested both political leaders in the capital late Tuesday afternoon after launching a mutiny and seizing control of the Kati base earlier in the day.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: