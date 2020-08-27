Malang Sarr joins Chelsea from Nice

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of defender, Malang Sarr on a five-year deal who will spend the upcoming season out on loan.

According to the club, the 21-year-old will spend the 2020/21 season out on loan as this will provide the chance to gain valuable game time and add to his experience so he will be ready to join the squad.

On signing Sarr, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss. He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today.’

Information obtained from the club’s website reads, “Sarr had played for his local side Nice since he was five years old and became a regular in their first team at the age of 17. He had a dream start when he scored the only goal of the game on his debut in a Ligue 1 match against Rennes in August 2016.

“Primarily a centre-back but also able to play on the left of a back three and at left-back (he is left-footed and six-foot tall), within three years he had made 100 appearances and won the club’s young player of the year award. He has scored in the Europa League and has experience of the Champions League qualifying rounds. For his last two seasons on the Cote d’Azur he was managed by Patrick Vieira.”

