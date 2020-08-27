Makinde tasks indigenes in Diaspora to invest in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde, Wednesday, urged well-meaning sons and daughters of the state in the Diaspora to return home and invest in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, made the call in Ibadan while receiving the leader of the Yoruba community in Kano State, Alhaji Muritala Alimi, the Asiwaju Yoruba in Kano, who paid a courtesy visit to him at the Governor’s Office.

Ilaka said the present government was expanding the economy of the state by way of investing in infrastructure and other areas, adding that, this would make the ease of doing business in the state become much more viable and appealing.

He stressed that the state had became the best business destination for both local and foreign investors under the present administration.

He urged Alimi to use his position as the leader of the Yoruba community in Kano and as the son of the state to attract indigenes of Oyo State in Kano, to return and invest, saying that government would partner whosoever that comes to invest in the state to expand its economy.

In his remark, Alimi said he was in the Governor’s Office to discuss with the Chief of Staff, on how he and other well-meaning indigenes of the state in Kano state could contribute their quota to the economic development of the state.

The Asiwaju of Yoruba community in Kano, who is also a businessman in electrical engineering, assured the Oyo State government of his readiness to fast track development by facilitating investors to the state.

In his remark, Mr Josiah Olufemi, the Special Assistant to the Governor, on Community Relations, said Oyo State government, had monitored the symbiotic relationship between the Yoruba community and the government of Kano State.

He said that Gov. Seyi Makinde had taken a step further to recognise people who were not indigenes of Oyo State.

His words: “To this end, Gov Makinde appointed a Special Assistant on Hausa-Fulani community, also a Special Assistant on Indigbo matters.”

“This has shown that the governor understands the importance of people who are not indigenes of the state.”

He further highlighted some of the achievements of the present administration to include, establishment of agribusiness agency, ongoing inland containers ports project, massive ongoing road projects, plan to upgrade Ibadan Airport, among others.

He urged Alimi to tell other Oyo indigenes in Kano about the good things he witnessed in the state so as to attract them return home to invest.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora; Mr Ademola Ife, Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism and Chief Abas Oloko – Mogaji of Ibadanland.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: