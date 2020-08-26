Makinde insists Amotekun’ll not be under federal establishment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has insisted that the South West Security Network codenamed: “Amotekun” would not be under any federal establishment

The governor, on Wednesday, while peaking during a meeting with chairmen of local government areas (LGs) and local council development areas (LCDAs), at state Secretariat, Ibadan, maintained that the security network would be solely controlled by the state government.

Making references to communities where crimes have been forestalled with the local collaborative efforts, the governor opined that there was no going back on implementing Amotekun in the state.

According to him: “At Okeho the other day, armed robbers robbed a bank and thankfully the community rose to the occasion and they assisted to apprehend those people. They combed the forest.

“That is why I will continue to say that Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important.”

“Nothing can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity. Oyo state is a very large area. In terms of land size, we are more than all the States in South-East Nigeria so we have a lot to do to secure this area.”

“We have an international border with smuggling taking place. They killed a Customs officer in Saki a few weeks ago and these things are not acceptable to us,” Makinde said.

Identifying insecurity as the biggest challenge facing the state, Makinde challenged the local government Chairmen to immediately set up security committees in their respective domains.

Pointing out the recent killing of one Taoreed Akano on Government House road, Ibadan, Makinde expressed concern that criminal activities may even record a spike in ember months hence need to give life to the security committees.

The governor, however, assured that once the committees are set up, the fund would be made available to tackle insecurity in their various localities.

He further urged them to get ready for the conduct of local government election in the state, while ruling out any imposition of candidates, saying that: “The only constituents at the various LGs and LCDAs will determine those who will fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.”

Makinde, then reiterated commitment to yielding to the yearnings of people of the state for democratically elected local government chairmen.

He harped on the need for cooperation among local government areas to bring harmonised development across the zones of the state.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Mr Bayo Lawal, stated that the state would not tolerate corruption and failure by the local government chairmen in the discharge of their duties.

In their respective remarks, caretaker chairmen of the local councils thanked Makinde for extending their tenure for six months effective June 19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: