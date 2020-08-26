Makinde chairs 145-member PDP campaign council for Ondo guber election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has named Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde as chairman of the national campaign council for the Ondo state governorship election.

The 145 member council also has Zamfara state governor, Bello Mattawale as deputy chairman.

A statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday further named Abdullahi Maibasira, the party’s national financial secretary as the secretary of the campaign council.

The Ondo state governorship election is slated for October 10 this year by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Eyitayo Jegede who flew the party’s ticket in 2016 would again test his popularity against the incumbent, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The campaign council would be inaugurated on Friday at the party’s national headquarters, Wadata plaza, Abuja.

