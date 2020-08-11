Majek Fashek to be buried in US, says family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian reggae legend, Majek Fashek, who died on June 1 in the United States of America will finally be laid to rest in New York.

This was announced by his son, Randy Fashek, in a viral video, which he released on Monday.

Randy, who is based in Brooklyn, also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support, adding that the family was forced to take the decision to bury the late reggae icon in New York due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No date has been announced yet for the burial.

However, when Vanguard contacted the late singer’s manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, he also confirmed the development but expressed sadness that the rainmaker will be buried outside the shores of the country.

“Yes, he will be buried in the United States. That’s the decision of his family. But I insist that Majek Fashek should be buried in his motherland. We are still discussing and anything can change,” Uzoma said.

Also, reacting to the development, reggae icon, Orits Wiliki welcomed the decision to bury the reggae star in a foreign land.

According to him, a lot of unforeseen circumstances forced the family to take such a decision.

Majek, who toured the world with hit songs such as the ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ and ‘Send Down the Rain’, died in New York about three months ago at the age of 57.

Indeed, fans of Majek Fashek, who had been looking forward to paying their last respects to the reggae icon in his home country will be disappointed with the development.

Recall that former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency and a music enthusiast, Ehiozuwa Agbonnyima, earlier in June, appealed to the public on behalf of the family for financial assistance to fly home the corpse of the reggae legend.

According to him, Majek was a legend and Africa’s pride who cannot be allowed to be burial like an ordinary mortal.

He said: “With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here.

“This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds,” Agbonnyima was quoted as saying.

VANGUARD

