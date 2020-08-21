Harry Maguire is co-operating with Greek authorities following an alleged incident in Mykonos, Manchester United have confirmed.
The Red Devils captain has been on holiday on the island after United’s 2019-20 season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.
In a statement released on Friday, United said: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.
“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.
“At this time we will be making no further comment.”
Maguire was made captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January, just five months on from transferring from Leicester City for a reported £80million fee.
The 27-year-old England international played in 55 matches in all competitions for United last season, including every minute of their Premier League campaign as United finished third.
