MACBAN denies Fulani involvement in viral audio threatening lives

*Urges IGP to investigate source

*It’s an attempt to tarnish reputation of Fulanis in Nigeria, it says

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has denied any link with a viral audio which threatened the lives of some people in the country, particularly in southern Kaduna.

The Fulani organisation which said the name which was ascribed to the accused was not synonymous with any of it members, alleged that it was imputed by enemies of the Fulani race to tarnish its reputation in the country.

MACBAN said its reaction to the development came following a petition by a group under the aegis of National Christian Elders Forum to the Inspector General of Police calling the attention of the Nigerian Police to arrest and prosecute the accused who they referred to as “Fulani” for treasonable felony.

While disassociating itself and Fulani's in general from the purported audio, MACBAN drew the attention of the petitioners "to know that no Fulani man bears the name mentioned.

“In that regard, we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani as a wrong impression and it bellies the ignorance of the petitioners on the culture of the Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria,” the organisation said in a statement by Ibrahim Bayero Zango, its Director Media and Publicity.

While saying it was not unaware of efforts by some undesirable elements who have been making frantic efforts to classify the entire Fulanis as terrorists, the organisation regretted that "Some of these persons are hell-bent on blackmailing the Fulani's in Nigeria for their vested interests."

“This posture could be detrimental to the progress made in restoring peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the nation at large,” it said just as it appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to launch a thorough investigation into the source of the audio with a view to unmasking its authors.

The statement by MACBAN read in full: “Our attention has been drawn to a petition by the National Christian Elders Forum to the Inspector General of Police calling the attention of the Nigerian Police to arrest and prosecute one Ardo Bulama for treasonable felony.

” The petition which was published by Vanguard Newspaper on its 15th August 2020 edition, according to its authors, followed a purported audio recording of the accused where he reportedly threatened some lives.

“We wish to hereby disassociate ourselves from the purported audio as well as drawing the attention of the petitioners to know that no Fulani man bears the name “Bulama”.

“In that regard, we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani as a wrong impression and it bellies the ignorance of the petitioners on the culture of the Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria.

“I wish to categorically state that even the purported Bulama’s audio that went viral on social media was suspicious. It was just an attempt to blackmail the entire Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria to create a negative impression against our people (Fulani Pastoralist).

“We are not unaware of efforts by some undesirable elements who have been making frantic efforts to classify Fulanis as terrorists.

“Some of these persons are hell-bent on blackmailing the Fulani’s in Nigeria for their vested interests. This posture could be detrimental to the progress made in restoring peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the nation at large.

“There are many similar audios that are going around including the Christians threatening Fulanis in Nigeria. Why did the forum choose to react to only this one?

“We wish to categorically state that the producer of the audio in question is ignorant of the Fulani culture and values by naming the producer as Ardo Bulama. This shows that the audio was created by the enemies of the Fulanis in order to paint us black in the eyes of other Nigerians and the International community as well as justify their hatred and false propaganda against the Fulanis in Nigeria.

“Calling a Fulani man Bulama is just like calling a Yoruba man Okeke or Uche or calling an Igbo man Babatunde or Olajide.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to properly and thoroughly investigate the origin of the whole issue and bring fabricators of the audio to justice.

“We also appeal to our brothers and helpers, the Fulanis in Nigeria to remain calm and law-abiding as usual.”

