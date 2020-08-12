Mabel Oboh, ADC’s candidate, challenges Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu to debate

Kindly Share This Story:

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress, ADC’s governorship candidate in Edo State, has challenged Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Governor Godwin Obaseki and All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to a debate ahead of the September 19 elections.

Mrs Oboh told journalists that the days when politicians could hide behind smear campaigns and mud slinging are over.

She added that what Edo people now need is well-structured policies and food on their tables after many years of bad leadership.

Mabel Oboh’s words: “I have watched with keen interests the violent clashes, name calling and the façade being put up by both the incumbent, Governor Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu of APC.

“I have discovered that this is all a game of misdirection. We should be focusing more on policies that will resolve the desperate crises in Edo State.

“I am calling on both of them to stop the fighting and get down to the business of politicking the right way by unveiling their manifestos and engaging the people of Edo State constructively and objectively.

“Let us put out our manifestos out there for public scrutiny and let the people decide. I am determined to liberate the people of Edo State from their long-suffering.

“In the above light, I am challenging both Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu to an open public debate with me, the way it is done in all democratic climes.

“Let us debate issues on the same platform face-to-face; let us articulate our manifestoes before the people of Edo State and let them make their choice.

“I can assure you that such a move will further entrench Nigeria’s nascent democracy and empower Edo State citizens and, by extension Nigerian at large.”

Comparing with democracy in other countries, Mabel Oboh said: “The truth is that politics have evolved beyond mud slinging and court injunctions; this is why the West are ahead of us.

“This can only happen in Nigeria. Enough is enough. Politics should not be a do-or-die affair. As the servants of the people, we should open up our manifesto and let the people decide.

“That is what I consider as politics. Edo people cannot continue to tolerate this any longer. The war must stop. ADC is well prepared to take over Edo State, because we have a tight manifesto for the people and we are forthright about our plans for the state.

“And no better person can achieve this but a woman. Especially, when the men are busy exhibiting their egos and fighting,” Mabel Oboh added.

VANGUARD

