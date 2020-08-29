Lumos Nigeria unveils New Products, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco in partnership with MTN

Kindly Share This Story:

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of high-quality solar home systems, in partnership with telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria Plc, today announced the launch of two new product offerings – Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco.

The new products will enable Lumos’ customers to save up to 70% on their power cost, whilst also helping them power a variety of their electrical appliances. This reiterates Lumos Nigeria’s commitment towards providing reliable and affordable access to power for average households and small businesses across Nigeria.

These two new products, Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco, will replace Lumos’ existing home solar system as more technologically advanced variants that enable longer use. The new products can better power CCTV, bulbs, fans, laptops, television sets, radios, mobile devices and more.

Lumos Prime comes with two solar panels, thereby allowing faster charging. It is suitable for customers who are looking to enjoy longer, lasting power using their electronic device. Lumos Eco comes with one solar panel and is designed for consumers with basic power needs.

With Lumos, consumers no longer need to worry overpower issues or rely on generators to meet their power needs.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new products, the CEO of Lumos Nigeria, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo said, “Since its launch in Nigeria over five years ago, Lumos has been committed to solving the energy needs of Nigerians and we will continue to do so by building revolutionary products that meet the growing needs of the underserved populace. We are very excited to launch these new products in partnership with MTN.”

On his part, Usoro Usoro, who heads Y’ello Digital Financial Services, the Fintech subsidiary of MTN, says the partnership with Lumos is to complement the efforts of the government in its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to every part of Nigeria. The MTN SIM-enabled solar-based system will facilitate affordable access to solar power for Nigerians in urban and rural areas. It is another innovative way to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter for our customers.”

Lumos Nigeria is the trusted solutions provider for stable and affordable alternative power supply. Offering affordable and clean energy solutions with a commitment to touch 1 Million Nigeria households, businesses by 2025.

